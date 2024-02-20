Open Menu

ICAO Team Holds Meetings At PCAA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The four member ICAO USAP-CMA team led by Mr Oscar Rubio Annibal visited Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Headquarters and held meetings on Sunday with the top leadership.

Nadir Shafi Dar, the DDG Regulatory, led the Pakistani side in one such meeting.

He was assisted by Air Cdre retd Shahid Qadir, the Director of Aviation Security. During the meeting, both sides delivered presentations and discussed the audit program. Subsequently, the ICAO team had a meeting with Khaqan Murtaza, the DG CAA, who assured them of full support and unrestricted access to all areas.

The team expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements and appreciated the facilitation provided by CAA.

This audit will encompass all aspects of aviation, including the review of legislation, documents, procedures, and operations.

The team will also observe airport operations, ASF security, airlines, cargo, GHAs, catering, and air navigational facilities.

This on-site visit by ICAO is the first since 2019.

