ICAO Training Instructors Course Conducted At CATI Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The ICAO Training Instructors Course (TIC) was successfully conducted at the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI), Hyderabad from February 17 to 21. The course was led by ICAO instructor Pamela Johnson, marking the first time in 17 years that an ICAO instructor conducted a course at CATI.
This prestigious training will serve as a foundation for developing international courses at CATI in the future. A total of twelve officers participated in the course, including ten from Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), one aviation officer from Saudi Arabia, and one officer from Fly Jinnah.
The participants engaged actively and gained valuable knowledge through this high-quality and rigorous training program.
The ICAO Training Instructors Course (TIC) is a specialized program designed to enhance the instructional skills of aviation trainers. It ensures that trainers adopt effective teaching methodologies in line with ICAO’s global standards for aviation education.
