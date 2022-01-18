UrduPoint.com

ICAP Announces CFAP, MSA Exams Results

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 07:18 PM

ICAP announces CFAP, MSA exams results

Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan has announced the results of Certified Finance and Accounting Professional (CFAP) and Multi Subject Assessment (MSA) examination , held in Dec. 2021.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan has announced the results of Certified Finance and Accounting Professional (CFAP) and Multi Subject Assessment (MSA) examination , held in Dec. 2021.

264 examinees qualified, whereas 148 examinees passed CFAP only and 67 examinees passed MSA only and 1923 examinees obtained permanent credit, said ICAP release on Tuesday.

ICAP has awarded Gold medal(s) to the following examinees: Muhammad Sumair has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Dewan Mushtaq Group) on his outstanding performance in the subject of Advanced Accounting and Financial Reporting.

Muhammad Osama Khan has been awarded ICAP S.A. Salam Memorial Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in the subject of business Management and Strategy.

Sohaib Tariq has been awarded ICAP J.P. Patel Memorial Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in the subject of Financial Reporting and Assurance Professional Competence.

Muhammad Haseeb Imran has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Adam Patel) on his outstanding performance in the subject of Management Professional Competence and also awarded ICAP Ebrahim S.H. Dahodwala Gold Medal on his outstanding performance of in all papers of C.A. Program.ICAP has also awarded Merit Certificate(s) to the following examinees: Zia Ur Rehman for outstanding performance in Corporate Laws, Saad Bin Sohail for outstanding performance in Business Finance Decisions, Sohaib Tariq for outstanding performance in Advanced Taxation, Khizra Manzoor for outstanding performance in Audit, Assurance and Related Services, Alveena Sehar for outstanding performance in CFAP Examination, Muhammad Muzzammil Shiwani for outstanding performance in CFAP Examination and Muhammad Haseeb Imran for outstanding performance in CFAP and MSA Examination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Gold All Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

NCHR requests court to participate in Usman Mirza' ..

NCHR requests court to participate in Usman Mirza's case proceedings

1 minute ago
 Germany's Gas Storage Facilities 50.6% Full - Germ ..

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities 50.6% Full - German Economy Ministry

1 minute ago
 Major anti-encroachments operation launched in Ora ..

Major anti-encroachments operation launched in Orangi: Administrator

1 minute ago
 Punjab Sports Minister expresses satisfaction on t ..

Punjab Sports Minister expresses satisfaction on the participation of over 30 th ..

1 minute ago
 NAVTTC affiliated institutions to impart conventio ..

NAVTTC affiliated institutions to impart conventional training skills: NA told

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks assistance from AGP in ..

Islamabad High Court seeks assistance from AGP in housing societies case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.