ICAP conducts Elections for 2021-2025 term

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has successfully conducted the elections for the ICAP Council and Regional Committees (Southern and Northern).

Members of ICAP actively participated in the voting process of Elections held here, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. A large majority of the voters caste their votes through electronic voting.

Arslan Khalid, Asad Feroze, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Farrukh Rehman, Hina, Usmani, Husnain Raza Badami, Khalid Rahman, Khursheed Kotwal, Mohammad Maqbool, Muhammad Ali Latif, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Samiullah, Saifullah, Shahab Qadir and Zeeshan Ijaz declared elected by the Election committee of the Institute in the ICAP Council for the term 2021-25, it added.

Ahmad Salman Arshad, Ammara Shamim, Aneel Peter, Farooq Hameed, Mohsin Jamil and Zeeshan Ali declared elected in the ICAP Northern Regional Committee whereas Bashir Ahmed, Moneeza Usman Butt, Osama Kapadia, Shaikh Ahmed Salman, Syed Junaid Ali and Usama Rashid declared elected by the Election committee of the Institute in the ICAP Southern Regional Committee for the term 2021-25.

ICAP is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants (CA) Ordinance, 1961 to regulate the profession of accountancy in Pakistan. Council is the governing body responsible for managing the affairs of ICAP. Elections of ICAP are held after every four years under the supervision of an Election Committee which is constituted under the provisions of the CA Bye-Laws, 1983 and is independent of the Council of ICAP.