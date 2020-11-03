UrduPoint.com
ICAP Elects Office Bearers For 2020-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:50 PM

ICAP elects office bearers for 2020-21

Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan on Tuesday elected its new office bearers for the year 2020-2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan on Tuesday elected its new office bearers for the year 2020-2021 .

The council unanimously elected Iftikhar Taj as President, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola and Muhammad Ali Latif as Vice Presidents, said ICAP statement.

Iftikhar Taj is a Fellow member of ICAP and has been serving as an elected Council Member since 2017 and has also served as Vice President for the term of 2018-19.

He has been playing a vital role in several ICAP committees including Investigation Committee, Marketing Committee, IT Committee, Committee on Fiscal Laws, education and Training Committee, Building Committee, PAIB Committee and Practicing Members Committee.

Besides , he has been member of Digital Assurance and Accounting board.

Currently, he is working as Director Governance and Strategy at Crowe Hussain Chaudhry and Co. He is also Technical Advisor on PAIB committee of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) New York, USA.

Iftikhar Taj is a governance practitioner with over 30 years of industry experience in financial services, fast moving consumer goods, information technology (IT), textile, media, advertising and bulk drug manufacturing sectors in various roles.

He has the experience of corporate world in both local and international markets. He has trained over 500 directors of listed companies on corporate governance in private and public sectors and the journey is on.

Similarly, the both Vice Presidents have rich experience on different important positions relating to Accounting and Economics.

