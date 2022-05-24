ICAP libraries crowded ahead of CA exams in twin cities

The libraries of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad are crowded nowadays with aspirants of Chartered Accountant before the commencement of examinations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The libraries of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad are crowded nowadays with aspirants of Chartered Accountant before the commencement of examinations.

Six exams of certified finance and accounting professional and two exams of multi-subject assessment are starting from June 6 of the current year.

There is one ICAP library in Islamabad at G-10/4 and one library at sixth road where hundreds of students are preparing themselves for exams.

Malik Javed, an aspirant at sixth road talking to APP on Tuesday that he was coming to library since the start of the current month as the environment of library was an ideal place to study.

"During exams preparation, every student needs a silent place where one can focus on their goal. And you also get motivation when you see number of students showing their urge for the success in examination", he added.

Alia Butt another student sitting on a bench during her break time expressed that she commended all facilities at library especially free internet with fast speed that helped students to search helping content for exams within no time.

Altaf Basra, a student from Sargodha while preparing for exams at ICAP library in G10/4 said that he had come to Islamabad especially for the preparation of exams as there was no library in Sargodha city particularly for Finance and Accounting.

"ICAP libraries are not less than any blessing as every student could not afford to buy expensive books of accounting. Pakistan needs libraries of accounting and finance in every city", he demanded.

Saira Peter, a resident of the Federal capital said that it was quite difficult to study at home due to number of problems like load shedding, noise and domestic works. I covered much more syllabus at library in no time instead of studying at home.

"The libraries are properly ventilated with air conditioner and cooling systems that provide relaxing environment for students to study", she said.