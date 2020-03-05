UrduPoint.com
ICAP To Celebrate Women Day On March 8

Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:25 PM

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan's CA Women Committee has organized a programme to celebrate the World Women Day, here on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan's CA Women Committee has organized a programme to celebrate the World Women Day, here on Sunday.

The event would start at 10:30 A.M and would remain continue till 1:30 P.M at Port Grand Karachi, said press release on Thursday.

ICAP is a professional body chartered Accountants in Pakistan and represents accountants employed in public practice, business and industry, and the public and private sectors.

ICAP mission is to achieve excellence in professional competence, add value to businesses and economy, safeguard public interest, ensure ethical practices and good corporate governance while recognizing the needs of globalization.

ICAP's CA Women's Committee is tasked to enhance the role of women in CA profession, to ensure enabling work environment, to take capacity building measures for professional development and to promote leadership positions for CA Women across the country.

