UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICB Introduces SMS Service To Aware Parents About Daily Performance Of Their Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:10 PM

ICB introduces SMS service to aware parents about daily performance of their children

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad College for Boys (ICB) G/6-4 Islamabad has introduced a SMS service to aware the parents with the daily performance and attendance of their children enrolled in the school.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Principal of the school Dr Ahmad Ali Kharal said the aim of this service was to keep parents alert about the studies and daily activities of their children at school.

Through the SMS service, he said, the parents are able to keep check and balance on the daily school activities of their children. They received SMS alert on daily basis in which they were informed that whether their children came late to school or remain absent, he added.

The parents, Dr Ahmad said, were also told about the monthly results of their children.

"The government has the resources and structure so the parents should be facilitated through this service" he maintained.

We would make any endeavor to improve the existing as well as provide new facilities at our school, he remarked.

ICB was first of its kind institution taking tests from the students on monthly basis, he said adding we had prepared a monthly Calendar through which the educational activities at schools were being performed.

He said that "ICB is all set to conduct pre-board exams from class 9th to 12th. The study course of these classes would be completed by December while the test of 70 percent course of 9th and 10th would be taken in January. However, the school exams of 100 percent course of matriculation would be taken February." These exams would be taken purely on federal board pattern, he assured.

Dr Ali furthered that the pre-board exams of first and second year classes would be conducted in the March 2020.

Commenting on the development initiatives taken in the college, he said that it would improve the quality of education and would also engage the students in preparation of their courses.

ICB would be an example of education and quality among other schools and colleges of the Federal Directorate of Education, he concluded.

/778

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Alert January February March December SMS 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

2 hours ago

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

2 hours ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

2 hours ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.