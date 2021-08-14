ICC celebrates Independence Day with resolve to serve the motherland

The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) here on Saturday organized a ceremony to mark the 75th Independence Day anniversary of the country, A gathering of the notables passed a unanimous resolution on the occasion, pledging to work for the betterment of the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) here on Saturday organized a ceremony to mark the 75th Independence Day anniversary of the country, A gathering of the notables passed a unanimous resolution on the occasion, pledging to work for the betterment of the motherland.

The resolution said, the independence was achieved after countless sacrifices of their ancestors. We pledge to stand by the principles and guidelines laid down by the Father of the Nation, Quaid i Azam Mhammad Ali Jinnah.

"With our devotion, dedication and sincerity, we would be able to realize the dreams, sacrifices and aspirations of our forefathers for a united and strong Pakistan.

We reaffirm our commitment for a prosperous and corruption free Pakistan," the resolution added.

The national flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was part of the event which was attended besides members of ICC and notables of the city by President ICC Syed M. Siddiq Hasan.

While praying for the integrity and solidarity of the country, the participants shared their views about the significance of the Day.