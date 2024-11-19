ICC Champions Trophy Displayed In Nathia Gali
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The ICC Champions Trophy was exhibited in Nathia Gali on Tuesday, drawing a significant number of cricket enthusiasts eager to see the prestigious prize.
Before reaching Nathia Gali, the trophy's journey included a vibrant showcase in Abbottabad, where it was displayed at prominent locations such as the Army Public school, Abbottabad Medical College, Thandiani and the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.
At each venue, large crowds gathered to witness the iconic symbol of cricket glory.
The ICC Champions Trophy is on a global tour before the tournament officially kicks off in Pakistan on January 27, 2025.
Its upcoming stops include Afghanistan from November 26 to 28, Bangladesh from December 10 to 13, South Africa from December 15 to 22, and Australia from December 25 to January 5.
Further destinations include New Zealand from January 6 to 11, England from January 12 to 14, and India from January 15 to 26, ensuring a global celebration of cricket leading up to the event.
