Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy Displayed In Nathia Gali

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ICC Champions Trophy displayed in Nathia Gali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The ICC Champions Trophy was exhibited in Nathia Gali on Tuesday, drawing a significant number of cricket enthusiasts eager to see the prestigious prize.

Before reaching Nathia Gali, the trophy's journey included a vibrant showcase in Abbottabad, where it was displayed at prominent locations such as the Army Public school, Abbottabad Medical College, Thandiani and the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

At each venue, large crowds gathered to witness the iconic symbol of cricket glory.

The ICC Champions Trophy is on a global tour before the tournament officially kicks off in Pakistan on January 27, 2025.

Its upcoming stops include Afghanistan from November 26 to 28, Bangladesh from December 10 to 13, South Africa from December 15 to 22, and Australia from December 25 to January 5.

Further destinations include New Zealand from January 6 to 11, England from January 12 to 14, and India from January 15 to 26, ensuring a global celebration of cricket leading up to the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan Army ICC Australia Bangladesh Abbottabad South Africa January November December Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

2 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

3 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

4 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

4 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

5 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

17 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan