ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Citizens Committee arranged a ceremony to commemorate the launching of Pakistan's first space rocket by SUPARCO on June 7, 1962.

ICC President Syed M Siddiq Hasan awarded special shields along with certificates to the pioneers of launching the rocket, including SUPARCO's former chairmen Dr Tariq Mustafa and Saleem Mehmud, a press release said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq Mustafa and Salim Mahmoud highlighted the success story, stating that Pakistan was second country after the United States which launched the rocket into space in 1962.

Pakistan was also first country in the Muslim world and developing nations which had achieved the milestone, they added.

They also deliberated as to how SUPARCO (Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) came into being and how it accomplished the particular task in a record time.

Both the pioneers of the mission informed the audience that they still cherished those memories.

Anwer Habib, former chairman of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) and Waqar Butt, Vice President of Pakistan Nuclear Society, also eulogised the historical moments of launching the rocket.

Syed Siddiq Hasan said they would continue to pay tributes to their national heroes.