ICC Condemns Derogatory Remakes Against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Citizen Committee (ICC) has taken a strong exception against the disrespect shown against the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) by the French President.

The ICC in a resolution adopted at a meeting of its Executive Council condemned the unfortunate events that have taken place in France in the recent days.

The meeting chaired by the President of ICC Syed M. Siddiq Hasan decided to send a letter to the Ambassador of France in Islamabad, conveying their anger against the disrespect shown towards the Holy Prophet of islam (PBUH).

The resolution stated: The ICC strongly condemns the events and puts on record its strong protest over the blasphemous caricatures in French and subsequent islamophobic remarks by the French President.

In the time of rising sentiments of racism such provocative actions are undoubtedly posing a threat to the global peace and fanning hatred, hostility and confrontation among various segment of society.

We urge the French government to immediately remove all derogatory material wherever it is displaced, the resolution added.

