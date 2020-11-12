ICC discusses civic problems with Ali Nawaz Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of Islamabad Citizen Committee (ICC) led by its President Syed M Siddiq Hasan called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan

The delegation informed the SAPM about issues being faced by the Federal capital residents, said a news release.

The PM's Special Assistant was very receptive and it was agreed that ICC would give comprehensive proposals for improvement of services being provided to the residents federal capital.

A request letter with regard to the management of Citizens Club located in Fatima Jinnah Park was also handed over to him.