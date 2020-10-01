UrduPoint.com
ICC Evolves Sector-wise Consolidated Plan To Address Civic Problems

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:50 PM

The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) has evolved a sector-wise consolidated plan to address the civic problems of the federal capital, which would soon be presented to the MCI Mayor for necessary action

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) has evolved a sector-wise consolidated plan to address the civic problems of the Federal capital, which would soon be presented to the MCI Mayor for necessary action.

This was announced by ICC President Syed M. Siddiq Hasan here at a meeting of the Committee's Executive Council, a news release said on Thursday.

The plan pointed out some serious problems being faced by the residents, which needed urgent attention of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Mayor.

The ICC, established in 1977 by late Syed M. Shakir Hasan, father of its incumbent President, is striving hard to improve and upgrade the living status of the citizens of federal Capital in line with the CDA's Master Plan.

Siddiq Hasan, who was re-elected as ICC President for the next two-year term by the Executive Committee, said that shortage of water, deteriorating sanitation system and growing encroachment had badly affected the life of Islamabad residents.

The ICC, he said, had always been cooperating with the local authorities for improving civic conditions, besides extending a helping hand to the ICT police for improved security conditions in the city.

About the proposed plan, he said it contained a number of suggestions like improvement in general cleanliness, sewerage works, cleaning of streets, roads, construction of footpaths and maintenance of parks.

He said there were some more problems like defective street and traffic lights and traffic hazards including enforcement of one-way traffic in and around all the major markets of Islamabad.

"Through the proposed plan, the attention of the authorities is also being drawn towards the problems relating to schools and hospitals, self-constructed speed breakers, proper maintenance of parks and play-grounds," he added.

The ICC President appreciated the follow-up action taken by the MCI Mayor, whom he had informed about some of the civic problems during a meeting last month. "Immediate action was observed on his part with regard to the maintenance of roads, street lights and cutting of grass in the H-8 graveyard."The ICC has planned to meet the MCI Mayor on regular intervals and address the civic problems without any delay, he added.

