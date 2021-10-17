UrduPoint.com

ICC Pays Glowing Tributes To Dr. Qadeer

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

ICC pays glowing tributes to Dr. Qadeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC ) at a specially held meeting here paid glowing tributes to Mohsin-i- Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

  Syed M.Siddiq Hasan, President of the Committee and other members noted that Dr. A. Q Khan was their national Hero and Saviour of dear motherland.

  He was not only promoted nationalism, but by working very hard and with consistency made the country's defences invincible and impregnable, they added. The committee also adopted a resolution, acknowledging the glorious services of Dr.

A.Q.Khan for the nation.  Later, they offered Fateha Khawani and laid floral wreath on the grave of Dr.A.Q.Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

