ICC pays tribute to wing commander Noman Akram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) Thursday called a special meeting and passed a unanimous resolution paying tribute to wing commander Noman Akram (martyr).

The resolution said the wing commander proved his flying skills by saving the lives of population and endangering his life which was beyond the call of duty.

Keeping in view the valor, bravery and love for the motherland of the martyr wing commander Noman Akram, the resolution said, "This is what our great Armed Forces are trained for and Alhamdo Lillah, have never let the nation down.""May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family the courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude," the resolution concluded, signed by ICC President Syed M. Siddiq Hasan.