ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Among Those Facing US Sanctions Imposed By Trump
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2025 | 12:57 PM
British-Pakistani Karim Khan will be subjected to these restrictions, though his name has not yet been publicly disclosed
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2025) International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan is set to become the first official to face economic and travel sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump, according to a Western news agency.
The report claims that British-Pakistani Karim Khan will be subjected to these restrictions, though his name has not yet been publicly disclosed.
However, Trump’s executive order will directly impact him.
According to the news agency, individuals affected by these sanctions will have their assets frozen in the U.
S., and both they and their family members will be barred from entering the country.
Meanwhile, the ICC has condemned the U.S. sanctions, stating that it will defend its officials.
The court has also called on its 125 member states to stand together for justice and fundamental human rights worldwide.
Last year, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials. In response, Trump—during his second term in office—imposed sanctions on the ICC itself.
