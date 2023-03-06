UrduPoint.com

ICC Security Official Hails Police For Best Security Arrangements Of PSL

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ICC Security official hails police for best security arrangements of PSL

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani met with the International cricket Council ICC security official during Pakistan Super League PSL held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, ICC security official David Snare is looking into the security arrangements of international players in PSL.

The security official appreciated the best security arrangements on behalf of Rawalpindi Police.

While talking to the CPO, he said that Rawalpindi police officers and cops have done a great job to provide security to PSL matches.

He also thanked the CPO for the excellent arrangements over there.

The CPO reiterated that measures are being taken by utilizing all resources for foolproof security arrangements of PSL matches.

Related Topics

Cricket Police ICC Pakistan Super League Job Rawalpindi David All Best

Recent Stories

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

2 minutes ago
 PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

14 minutes ago
 Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment L ..

Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment Ltd

25 minutes ago
 ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

28 minutes ago
 Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th Nat ..

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.