ICC Security official hails police for best security arrangements of PSL

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani met with the International cricket Council ICC security official during Pakistan Super League PSL held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, ICC security official David Snare is looking into the security arrangements of international players in PSL.

The security official appreciated the best security arrangements on behalf of Rawalpindi Police.

While talking to the CPO, he said that Rawalpindi police officers and cops have done a great job to provide security to PSL matches.

He also thanked the CPO for the excellent arrangements over there.

The CPO reiterated that measures are being taken by utilizing all resources for foolproof security arrangements of PSL matches.