UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC To Take Action Against Any Fans Involved In Scuffles

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

ICC to take action against any fans involved in scuffles

Headingley (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) The International cricket Council has said it will take action against any fans involved in "scuffles" before the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday.

Videos shared on social media showed supporters of both countries fighting outside the venue and security personnel being forced to intervene."We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents," an ICC spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan World Police ICC Minority Social Media

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

43 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

57 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

58 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

58 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

58 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.