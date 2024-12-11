ICCBS announces admissions to PhD Degree Program for 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi has announced admissions to PhD Degree Program for the year 2024.

A spokesperson for the ICCBS stated on Wednesday that the admission prospectus, entrance test form, and fee voucher for 2024 can be downloaded from the official websites (http://uok.edu.pk or http://iccs.edu/page-academics) between December 9 and 16.

The candidates must submit their completed entrance test forms along with the paid fee voucher of Rs 7,500 (non-refundable) to the Academic Coordination Office, ICCBS (Room W-02) no later than December 16.

Successful applicants will be admitted to the Dr.

Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry.

Admissions are being offered in a wide range of scientific disciplines, including Biochemistry, Genetics, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Medical Technology, Biomedical Engineering, Physiology, Allied Health Sciences, Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Bio-Organic Chemistry.

The ICCBS is among the few institutions in Pakistan that provide generous scholarships to all students who secure admission to its PhD program. Successful candidates will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 50,000 during their studies.