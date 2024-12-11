ICCBS Announces Admissions To PhD Degree Program For 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi has announced admissions to PhD Degree Program for the year 2024.
A spokesperson for the ICCBS stated on Wednesday that the admission prospectus, entrance test form, and fee voucher for 2024 can be downloaded from the official websites (http://uok.edu.pk or http://iccs.edu/page-academics) between December 9 and 16.
The candidates must submit their completed entrance test forms along with the paid fee voucher of Rs 7,500 (non-refundable) to the Academic Coordination Office, ICCBS (Room W-02) no later than December 16.
Successful applicants will be admitted to the Dr.
Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry.
Admissions are being offered in a wide range of scientific disciplines, including Biochemistry, Genetics, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Medical Technology, Biomedical Engineering, Physiology, Allied Health Sciences, Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Bio-Organic Chemistry.
The ICCBS is among the few institutions in Pakistan that provide generous scholarships to all students who secure admission to its PhD program. Successful candidates will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 50,000 during their studies.
Recent Stories
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azma Bokhari flays PTI founder1 minute ago
-
Gilani announces 3-member panel of chairpersons1 minute ago
-
Two brothers die and four others injured as van plunges into ravine near Dubai Hotel, Dhamtoor2 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested, valuables recovered2 minutes ago
-
Adnan Ibraheem Abbasi martyred in Karachi, laid to rest with full state honours2 minutes ago
-
Police officials creating hurdles in dispensation of justice are burden on department: RPO2 minutes ago
-
Senate’s HBAC discusses legislative business during 344th session2 minutes ago
-
One killed in Khuzdar firing11 minutes ago
-
DC seeks public cooperation as teams start inspecting business places to enforce plastic ban11 minutes ago
-
Divisional admin intensifies efforts to combat dengue12 minutes ago
-
Excise, Narcotics Control dept recovers 38 kg drugs, nabs 16 suspects12 minutes ago
-
AIG addresses police officers’ concerns in orderly room12 minutes ago