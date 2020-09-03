UrduPoint.com
ICCBS Inducts 102 Candidates In Its MPhil & PhD Programme

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:25 PM

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) on Thursday awarded admission to 102 candidates to its ICCBS MPhil and PhD Programme-2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) on Thursday awarded admission to 102 candidates to its ICCBS MPhil and PhD Programme-2020.

The spokesman of the international center said that more than 432 candidates, seeking admissions to ICCBS MPhil and PhD Programme-2020, were appeared in the admission interviews.

The official said that out of the entire figure102, including 41 MPhil and 61 PhD, a total of 58 candidates (MPhil-24, PhD-34) were given admission to H.

E.J.

Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi and 44 candidates (MPhil-17, PhD-27) to Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi.

He said that admissions had been given in various disciplines of sciences, which included Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Textile Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Molecular Medicine.

