Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

ICCBS Officer Conferred With Award, Cash Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ICCBS officer conferred with award, cash prize

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) – University of Karachi, on Monday announced that one of its officers, Javaid Riaz, ICCBS Project Director, had been awarded a high-performance award and cash prize of Rs 75,000 in recognition of his diligent efforts and achievements in his domain by the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh.

Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo presented the prize to Javaid Riaz in a ceremony held in the office of the Universities and Boards Department, Sindh, hosted by Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, Secretary of Universities and Boards Department.

According to the Spokesman of the ICCBS – University of Karachi, the Universities and Boards Department had declared ICCBS Senior Executive Officer and Project Director Javaid Riaz as one of the high performers of the University of Karachi, who has made diligent efforts in his domain under Program for result (P for R), Public Financial Management and Accountability to support service delivery.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General, congratulated the ICCBS Officer on his well-deserved achievement.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi and Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-chief and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, also congratulated Javaid Riaz for his achievement.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Technology Government P

Recent Stories

DEWA approves payment of AED 4.77bn in dividends t ..

DEWA approves payment of AED 4.77bn in dividends to shareholders

2 minutes ago
 18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre ..

18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre race in La Teste-de-Buch

32 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse April salaries to Dubai Govern ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Monday

32 minutes ago
 Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.