ICCBS officer conferred with award, cash prize

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) – University of Karachi, on Monday announced that one of its officers, Javaid Riaz, ICCBS Project Director, had been awarded a high-performance award and cash prize of Rs 75,000 in recognition of his diligent efforts and achievements in his domain by the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh.

Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo presented the prize to Javaid Riaz in a ceremony held in the office of the Universities and Boards Department, Sindh, hosted by Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, Secretary of Universities and Boards Department.

According to the Spokesman of the ICCBS – University of Karachi, the Universities and Boards Department had declared ICCBS Senior Executive Officer and Project Director Javaid Riaz as one of the high performers of the University of Karachi, who has made diligent efforts in his domain under Program for result (P for R), Public Financial Management and Accountability to support service delivery.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General, congratulated the ICCBS Officer on his well-deserved achievement.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi and Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-chief and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, also congratulated Javaid Riaz for his achievement.