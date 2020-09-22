UrduPoint.com
ICCBS Receives Rs3.9 M Donations From KU Alumni Houston

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

ICCBS receives Rs3.9 m donations from KU Alumni Houston

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi has received a donation of Rs-3.9 million from the KU Alumni Association, Houston USA.

Spokesman of the ICCBS University of Karachi on Tuesday said that the KU alumni association intended to support the ICCBS with this financial contribution while they also intend to continue in the future as well.

In his message, Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof.

Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary thanked the Alumni Association Houston Chapter.

He said, "ICCBS greatly acknowledges the support provided by the KU alumni."This financial support is a symbol of patronage and recognition of the high-class research institution of University of Karachi, he said.

ICCBS management assures that the support provided by KU Alumni has a great symbolic value and will effectively be used to support research at the ICCBS, he mentioned.

