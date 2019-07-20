ICCBS to hold tests and interviews for M.Phil & PhD candidates on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Synopsis and research proposal writing test followed by interview sessions of candidates, seeking admissions to the ICCBS M.Phil and PhD Admission Programme-2019, will be held on Monday.

A spokesman of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) here on Saturday announced that synopsis and research proposal writing session (in all disciplines) will be held at 8:30 am sharp at the Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS.

Interview sessions of these were, however, said to be held after the writing session in different buildings of the center.

Sharing details of these venues, he said interviews for Organic Chemistry will be conducted at 09:30 am at the H.

E.J. Meeting Room, while interview session for Analytical Chemistry at 09:30 am at L.E.J.

Lecture Hall-B.

For Bio-Organic Chemistry candidates the interviews would be conducted, same time, L.E.J. Lecture Hall-A, for Molecular Medicine at 09:30 am at PCMD board Room.

Interview session for Pharmacology was announced to be conducted at 10:30 am at L.E.J. Meeting Room.

According to the ICCBS spokesman final merit list of successful candidates will be displayed on July 31 at the University of Karachi's official website.

According to the spokesman successful students will be given admissions to the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and DrugResearch and H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry respectively.