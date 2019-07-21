UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCBS To Hold Tests, Interviews For M.Phil, PhD Candidates On July 22

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:20 PM

ICCBS to hold tests, interviews for M.Phil, PhD candidates on July 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Synopsis and research proposal writing test followed by interview sessions of candidates, seeking admissions to the ICCBS M.Phil and PhD Admission Programme-2019, will be held on Monday.

A spokesman of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) here on Sunday announced that synopsis and research proposal writing session (in all disciplines) will be held at 8:30 am sharp at the Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS.

Interview sessions of these were, however, said to be held after the writing session in different buildings of the center.

Sharing details of these venues, he said interviews for Organic Chemistry will be conducted at 09:30 am at the H.

E.J. Meeting Room, while interview session for Analytical Chemistry at 09:30 am at L.E.J. Lecture Hall-B.

For Bio-Organic Chemistry candidates the interviews would be conducted, same time, L.E.J. Lecture Hall-A, for Molecular Medicine at 09:30 am at PCMD board Room.

Interview session for Pharmacology was announced to be conducted at 10:30 am at L.E.J. Meeting Room.

According to the ICCBS spokesman final merit list of successful candidates will be displayed on July 31 at the University of Karachi's official website.

According to the spokesman successful students will be given admissions to the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research and H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry respectively.

Related Topics

Karachi Same July Sunday All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

17 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

19 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.