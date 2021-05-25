UrduPoint.com
ICCBS To Start Online Arabic Language Course From May 27

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

ICCBS to start online Arabic language course from May 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, Tuesday, announced that online "Basic Arabic Language Course (Summer 2021)" will start from May 27.

The spokesman of the ICCBS said that the ICCBS – University of Karachi was organizing the four month duration online course in collaboration with Sindh Innovation, Research, and education Network (SIREN).

Dr.

Muhammad Mehrban Barvi, the Arabic language expert and faculty member at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center, University of Karachi, will conduct the online course through a video conferencing facility.

Participants could attend these courses from their Home / Workplace by ZOOM video conferencing software as well. Successful students will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course. Details of this course could be seen on the website: http://iccs.edu/page-language-courses.

