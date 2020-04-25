UrduPoint.com
ICCBS University Of Karachi Receives Rs 1.5m Donation For A Study On Vertical Transmission Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

Future Trust has donated Rs. 1.5 million to International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi for a study on vertical transmission of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Future Trust has donated Rs. 1.5 million to International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi for a study on vertical transmission of coronavirus.

ICCBS Director Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary, in his office, received the cheque from an executive of the Future Trust, the ICCBS spokesman said on Saturday.

The donation is part of Future Trust's drive to explore long-term solutions towards mitigating the long-term health impact of the virus through medical and technological research and development.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary thanked the officials of the Future Trust and said, "Future Trust is among a few organizations in Pakistan which have realized that medical research will be the basis of long-term management of the ongoing pandemic.

" The international center looks forward to a long-term working relationship with Future Trust which will pay great dividends to Pakistan with the passage of time, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Future Trust is a non-profit benevolent philanthropic organization, set up by JS Group for promotion, advancement, and encouragement of technology and innovation against poverty and general improvement of socio-economic conditions and living standards of the people of Pakistan.

