ICCBS UoK welcomes 102 students to M.Phil, PhD program

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) welcomed as many as 102 new scholars to its internationally famous M.Phil and PhD program.

Director of ICCBS, University of Karachi and Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary welcomed the students in the orientation class held for the new students of M. Phil. & Ph.D program-2020, at Prof. Salimuzzaman Auditorium here, said a statement.

As many as 102 admissions have been given in various disciplines of sciences including Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Textile Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Molecular Medicine.

Students now will be able to carry out their researches in two internationally famous research centers, namely, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, UoK and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, UoK.

Prof. Dr. Iqbal welcomed all the students of the new batch-2020 to the internationally famous doctoral program, and said that ICCBS owned a single largest 100 percent merit-based doctoral program in the country with over 600 PhD students, including foreign students from different countries of the world.

He said that every student needs to know that merit should be the key character of the personality, which is regardless of caste, creed, and color.

Prof. Iqbal describing the current pandemic situation said that it was a fiasco of international support at a time of serious health cases, and countries were left on their own to face the health challenge of an unprecedented magnitude.

He said that "The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of indigenous science for the strength and sustainability of the economic recovery. This is the right time for Pakistan to build science capacity, and prepare the nation for future challenges, he added.

The ongoing hard time requires the nation to develop a culture of scientific thinking and rationality, as there is no worst self-deception than thinking of knowing everything, he observed.

He said, "The fact is that learning is based on humility and thrust for knowing." Scholars have got an excellent opportunity to get admission in one of the finest research establishments in the world, he added.

A large number of students, research officers, and faculty members attended the orientation class.

Senior professor Dr. Shaiq Ali, Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Chotani. Dr. Zaheer Ul-Haq Qasmi and others also spoke on the occasion.