ICCBS–Karachi University And Indus Hospital Sign MoU

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 07:29 PM

The International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), Karachi

This MoU aims to promote translational health research by enabling cooperation in biological, biomedical, and clinical research, including clinical trials, between the two institutions.

Prof Dr M Raza Shah, Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, and Dr. Syed Zafar Zaidi, CEO of the Indus Hospital, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions during a meeting held at the ICCBS.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Raza Shah stated that the collaboration aims to advance joint research in biological and biomedical sciences, with a particular focus on clinical research and trials.

He highlighted ICCBS’s status as one of the most eminent centers of excellence and a leading academic research institution in chemical and biological sciences in the developing world.

He further noted that the center houses several state-of-the-art research facilities, including the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR), a part of the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research. CBSCR hosts the country's first clinical trial facility, capable of conducting studies that meet international standards.

Dr Syed Zafar Zaidi emphasized that the Indus Hospital is a not-for-profit health network comprising multidisciplinary hospitals and public health outreach clinics across the country.

He stated that the institution is committed to promoting safe and effective healthcare practices in resource-constrained environments while expanding its service delivery, global health initiatives, and research efforts.

According to the MoU, both institutions will collaborate to translate research into practical clinical solutions. A major objective of this partnership is to enhance translational research that directly addresses the healthcare needs of the Pakistani population.

