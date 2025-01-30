ICCD organises "Sustainable Tourism Forum" to promote Tourism in Muslim countries

Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) organised a "Sustainable Tourism Forum" here on Thursday to promote Tourism in Muslim countries.The opening ceremony was attended by Iran's Governor of Khorasan Razavi Ghulam Hussain Mozaffari as Guest of Honor, FPCCI President, and Secretary ICCD along with International diplomats delegations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) organised a "Sustainable Tourism Forum" here on Thursday to promote Tourism in Muslim countries.The opening ceremony was attended by Iran's Governor of Khorasan Razavi Ghulam Hussain Mozaffari as Guest of Honor, FPCCI President, and Secretary ICCD along with International diplomats delegations.

Addressing the Forum, Mozaffari said that a sustainable tourism forum was a good initiative for tourism expansion across countries. He stressed the comprehensive policy that contemporary societal trends and challenges had now led the experts to prioritize the pursuit of citizen happiness and well-being as the central focus of their policy decisions. Sustainable tourism is the result of sustainable development and can only be based on Peace and Human Solidarity.

He further said that sustainable tourism was the process of objection against the dehumanisation of the common atmosphere of the human generation, not a project as it minimizes the negative impacts and maximizes the positive one.

Mozaffari said that it should not be forgotten that fourth generation of human rights relies on sustainability rights. Tourism from an islamic point of view was living with each other in harmony, he pointed out. He ensured that Iran was ready to come forward to extend sustainable tourism in future.

The message of OIC Secretary General Hussein Brahim Taha was communicated by Farha Ramdzan.

In his message, Taha extended sincere gratitude to Pakistan for hosting a valuable event on Tourism. Pakistan has constantly reinstated its commitment to promoting a sustainable Islamic tourism industry & infrastructure. He said that a strong linkage of the private and public sectors was important for the promotion of sustainability. The tourism sector contributed billions of dollars to the economy globally. Tourism played a crucial role in cultural exchanges, he added.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh shared his views on the event and said the event would provide opportunities in the tourism sector.

The socio-economic aspects were immensely important for the development of countries, hence it was the need to increase the investment in the tourism sector as it covered both social and economic prospects of the state. He further said tourism offered opportunities for creating employment, was useful for community development and broadened the country overall impact on other nations.

Pakistan was the home of the oldest civilisation, several mountain peaks, northern beauty, and southern diverse history that were of crucial attraction in the past and required constant improvements and preservations services, he stressed. Sheikh re-highlighted the role of tourism that it offered businesses to prevail in the long run, surge in profits for the local residents and trades could be encouraged.

Secretary Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) Yousef Hasan Khalawi said that this was a new platform for collaboration. We needed to sit together and agree about the challenges which may arise during this journey of our nation, culture, arts, and sustainability.

He stressed that we believed in the concept of sustainability and had to develop new come-ups within the tourism industry based on sustainability. Tourism is not an easy market but a market of strong players. Khalawi highlighted that tourism means enjoying a new experience every single time you visit a certain place. There would be no tourism industry without a strong hospitality sector, no international tourism without connections such as airlines, railways, and transport which means infrastructure of the host country, and no business without professional entrepreneurs, he concluded.

Secretary Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCD) distributed the honorary shields among the notable guests.

Different panel and roundtable discussions were part of the event.