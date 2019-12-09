UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI And FPCCI Call For Urgent Measures To Bring Down Record High Inflation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:55 PM

ICCI and FPCCI call for urgent measures to bring down record high inflation

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President have shown great concerns over the rising inflation that would put unbearable burden on the common man and threaten the stagnant economy, therefore, they called upon the government to take urgent measures to bring down high inflation in order to save the people and economy from further troubles

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President have shown great concerns over the rising inflation that would put unbearable burden on the common man and threaten the stagnant economy, therefore, they called upon the government to take urgent measures to bring down high inflation in order to save the people and economy from further troubles.

They expressed these views during a meeting with Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President, and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce based inflation on year-on-year (YoY) basis witnessed an increase of12.7 percent in November 2019 that was a record increase in the last 9 years and stressed that government should focus on reducing the cost of doing business besides evolving a comprehensive price control mechanism.

They said that heavy taxation, hike in oil prices and significant increase in electricity and gas tariffs have pushed up the inflation to record level of 12.7 percent in November 2019, which should be a cause of concern for policy makers.They said that the inflation was on the rise at a time when the economy was in a stagnation mode, which has made the life of common man more miserable.

They said that shrinking purchasing power of consumers causedby high inflation was taking a heavy toll on the business activities due to which businesses were suffering losses and unemployment was increasing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Electricity Business Chambers Of Commerce Oil Man Price Chamber November December Gas 2019 Commerce From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

WADA CRC Says Has Names of All Suspicious Athletes ..

4 minutes ago

RUSADA Monitoring Council to Meet Dec 19 to Discus ..

4 minutes ago

Filipino boxers set the standard in SEA Games fina ..

4 minutes ago

Govt making all out efforts to empower deprived pe ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) losses 289 points to ..

4 minutes ago

Shinwari hopes to give his best in Pak-SL Tests

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.