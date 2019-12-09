ICCI and FPCCI call for urgent measures to bring down record high inflation

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President have shown great concerns over the rising inflation that would put unbearable burden on the common man and threaten the stagnant economy, therefore, they called upon the government to take urgent measures to bring down high inflation in order to save the people and economy from further troubles.

They expressed these views during a meeting with Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President, and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce based inflation on year-on-year (YoY) basis witnessed an increase of12.7 percent in November 2019 that was a record increase in the last 9 years and stressed that government should focus on reducing the cost of doing business besides evolving a comprehensive price control mechanism.

They said that heavy taxation, hike in oil prices and significant increase in electricity and gas tariffs have pushed up the inflation to record level of 12.7 percent in November 2019, which should be a cause of concern for policy makers.They said that the inflation was on the rise at a time when the economy was in a stagnation mode, which has made the life of common man more miserable.

They said that shrinking purchasing power of consumers causedby high inflation was taking a heavy toll on the business activities due to which businesses were suffering losses and unemployment was increasing.