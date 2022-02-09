UrduPoint.com

ICCI Appeals For Implementation Of Rent Control Act In Courts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir has appealed to the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court to issue directions to the lower courts for implementation of the new rent control act in Islamabad so that the rent disputes of traders could be resolved soon that will help better growth of trade activities

He said that due to the tireless efforts of ICCI and other stakeholders, an amended bill of rent control act was passed by the National Assembly and the Senate that was signed by the President of Pakistan and was also notified in the official gazette.

However, the courts were implementing the new rent law for deciding rent disputes due to which the traders were facing great problems. He expressed these views while addressing a brunch hosted by Baser Dawood, former President ICCI and President Islamabad Founder Lions Club in honor of the ICCI Office Bearers.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Senior Political Leader Senator Zafar Ali Shah, Former Member National Assembly Zamrud Khan, prominent economist Dr Ashfaq Hassan Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Mohammad Shakeel Munir said that unless the new rent control act was implemented in the courts, the people will be deprived of its benefits while the rent disputes of traders will not be resolved amicably and business activities will also be affected.

He appealed to the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court to issue necessary directions to the lower courts for implementation of the new rent law so that the problems of the tenants could be resolved in accordance with new rent law that would create more favourable conditions for the growth of trade activities.

