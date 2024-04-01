ICCI, CDA Sign MoU For Upgrading, Maintaining Public Washrooms
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for up-gradation and maintenance of public washrooms located in various markets across the capital city
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for up-gradation and maintenance of public washrooms located in various markets across the capital city.
The agreement was signed by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Mashooq Ali Shah, Director of Sanitation CDA, said a press release issued here.
Under the agreement, ICCI will be responsible for overseeing the newly constructed washrooms in various markets throughout the capital city.Their duties will include ensuring the operational functionality, management, maintenance, and upkeep of hygienic standards to facilitate visitors to these markets.
Speaking on the occasion, the President of ICCI stated that a nominal fee would be charged for the use of these facilities, and the revenue generated would be allocated towards the upgrading and maintenance of the washrooms.
Additionally, ICCI will ensure the deployment of janitorial staff, attired in appropriate uniforms, at each facility.He emphasised ICCI’s commitment to facilitating Islamabad’s evolution into a model city and pledged to utilize all resources towards achieving this goal.Additionally, he unveiled plans to install water filtration plants at multiple locations to guarantee access to clean and potable water.
Recent Stories
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC larger bench to take up IHC's judges letter case as suo-motu10 minutes ago
-
Armed men attack police in Bahawalnagar10 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as returned candidate on NA-20710 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as Himalayan snow melts10 minutes ago
-
Body of missing boy found in fields in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Thousands sit in Aitkaf in Bahawalpur10 minutes ago
-
Endowment funds extend date for receipt of proposals20 minutes ago
-
CCPO attends funeral of martyred head constable20 minutes ago
-
President for early finalization of Transit Trade Agreement with Turkmenistan20 minutes ago
-
Intermediate exams to commence from April 1930 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders held50 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive inaugurated at UE50 minutes ago