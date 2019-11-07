UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Conference, Exhibition To Start From Nov13

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

ICCI conference, exhibition to start from Nov13

Three-day conference and exhibition under the umbrella of Islamic Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and ECO Chamber would begin here from November13 at local hotel here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Three-day conference and exhibition under the umbrella of Islamic Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and ECO Chamber would begin here from November13 at local hotel here.

Senior Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig told APP here that after a gap of twenty five years such conference was being held which would be participated by 30 Islamic countries,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Hotel Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Malaysian Foreign Minister Says Pompeo's Offer for ..

16 seconds ago

Irish sprinter Bennett leaves Bora

18 seconds ago

Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

3 minutes ago

KP Govt to provide gas, electricity to industry on ..

21 seconds ago

Visa requests from Sikh Yatrees being entertained ..

23 seconds ago

Chinese envoy voices hope U.S., Cuba continue to a ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.