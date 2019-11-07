ICCI conference, exhibition to start from Nov13

Three-day conference and exhibition under the umbrella of Islamic Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and ECO Chamber would begin here from November13 at local hotel here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Three-day conference and exhibition under the umbrella of Islamic Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and ECO Chamber would begin here from November13 at local hotel here.

Senior Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig told APP here that after a gap of twenty five years such conference was being held which would be participated by 30 Islamic countries,he added.