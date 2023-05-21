UrduPoint.com

ICCI Declares Ethiopian Envoy As 'best Ambassador' In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has declared Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as the" best ambassador" in Islamabad for his key role in bringing two big nations more close within a short span of time.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari announced this while delivering a speech during Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum held in Islamabad the other day, said a news release of the FDRE Embassy.

Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar presented the best ambassador award to Jemal Beker Abdula during the Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari lauded Jemal Beker for exchange of business delegations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

"When we were in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, we had honoured him as the best ambassador in Islamabad and he has done wonderful work for direct flights between Pakistan and Ethiopia within a short time. Therefore, we again today honour him as the best and most effective ambassador in Islamabad," Bakhtawari remarked.

Ambassador Jemal Beker extended gratitude for the ICCI leadership for honouring him with the best ambassador title and vowed more efforts and initiatives for strengthening Ethiopia and Pakistan bilateral relations.

He said the Ethiopian Airlines would be instrumental in boosting business-to-business and people-to-people relations between both the countries.

