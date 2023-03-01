ICCI delegation visits IESCO headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) headed by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visited IESCO Head Office Islamabad here Thursday.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan and other senior officers welcomed the delegation, said a press release.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed his satisfaction with the performance of IESCO and said that better services should be provided to the business community and an uninterrupted supply of electricity should be ensured.

He said damaged underground cables should also be replaced so that the rate of faults can be reduced. He further said that awareness should be provided about net metering and its usefulness, and its procedure should be made easier.

Instructions should also be given to the field formation to resolve electricity-related problems of the traders immediately, he said.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan told the delegation that their full attention is focused on providing a stable power distribution system and quality services to customers and there will be no compromise on providing prompt and best services, especially to the business community because Pakistan's economy is definitely dependent on trade and industry.

Replacement of old electricity wires is going on in IESCO region due to which not only the tripping, and faults will decrease but also the line help decrease losses.

He further said that IESCO is paying special attention to net metering and IESCO so far has received 8687 applications and 8659 net metering licenses have been issued by NEPRA and IESCO to the applicants, which is certainly encouraging.

IESCO Chief Engineer Customer Services Jafar Murtaza, Chief Engineer Operations Director Mohammad Aslam Khan, Chief Finance Officer Mohammad Ahmed Saeed, Manager Commercial Waheed Akram, SE Islamabad Circle Zahid Saleem Usmani and other IESCO officers were also present in the meeting.