UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Demands Withdrawal Of New Taxes Levied In Budget 2019-20

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

ICCI demands withdrawal of new taxes levied in Budget 2019-20

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the current government has abolished zero-rated facility for export industry and levied many new taxes on trade and industry in its first annual budget due to which the business community of the entire country was protesting as these taxes have caused slump in business activities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the current government has abolished zero-rated facility for export industry and levied many new taxes on trade and industry in its first annual budget due to which the business community of the entire country was protesting as these taxes have caused slump in business activities.

It called upon the government to withdraw new taxes levied in budget to save the businesses from further losses.Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, RafatFarid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that instead of imposing new taxes on businesses, government should take measures to promote ease of doing business and focus on broadening the tax base with reduced tax rates that would help in improving tax revenue and the overall economy of the country.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that government had already enhanced the prices of gas, electricity and POL products due to which the general public was facing high inflation.ICCI President said that most of the chambers and trade associations have rejected the tax measures of the government taken in the new budget and it was the need of the hour that Chairman FBR and other relevant government representatives should engage with all chambers of commerce and trade associations to find out a consensus solution of this issue so that wheel of the economy could be run continuously and the country could be saved from further economic damages.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Business Chambers Of Commerce Budget Chamber Gas FBR Commerce All From Government Industry Pakistan Oilfields Limited Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Libya's Mufti wants Muslims to boycott Hajj, Umrah

48 seconds ago

Rana Sanaullah being given toxic medicines in jail ..

4 minutes ago

Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa surfaces

21 minutes ago

Three people were killed during a firing incident ..

20 seconds ago

Opposition parties Rahbar Committee approves to gi ..

22 seconds ago

Eight laborers abducted in Kech

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.