ICCI executive member nominated member of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) scholarship award committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has nominated Executive Member Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Aslam Khokhar as member" of University's Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

In a joint statement received here on Tuesday, Acting President Saif ur Rahman Khan and Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President ICCI have congratulated Muhammad Aslam Khokhar for his nomination and hoped that he would play his role in the best interest of deserving students.

They also thanked the IIUI management for nominating Muhammad Aslam Khokhar as member ISAC and said that it would also contribute positively towards further improving industry-academia linkages for the benefit of students and local industry.

Pakistan was one of the youngest county in the world and providing higher education to youth would transform them into a great dividend for the country, they added.

They said that the students of low income groups in Pakistan were facing problems in getting even access to higher education and appreciated the initiative of the government for launching Ehsass Undergraduate Scholarship Program that would eliminate unequal access to higher education and provide more opportunities to students of low income segments for enrollment in higher education programs so that they could play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Aslam Khokhar, Executive Member ICCI said that his nomination by IIUI as member of its ISAC was a great honor for him as well as for ICCI.

He assured that he would try his best to render his services in the best interest of low income talented and deserving students so that after getting higher they could play lead role in the development of economy and nation.