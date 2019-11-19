UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI For Reducing Interest Rate To Single Digit For Reviving Business Activities

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:28 PM

ICCI for reducing interest rate to single digit for reviving business activities

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that high interest was a major hurdle in the growth of business activities due to which economy was in a stagnant mode and called upon the State Bank of Pakistan to reduce the key interest rate to single digit level for reviving business activities

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that high interest was a major hurdle in the growth of business activities due to which economy was in a stagnant mode and called upon the State Bank of Pakistan to reduce the key interest rate to single digit level for reviving business activities.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry in a statement said that due to high interest rate, cost of doing business has increased manifold causing slowdown in business activities and investment.

They said that businessmen needed credit from banks to expand existing businesses and invest in new start-ups, but policy rate of 13.25 percent has made bank borrowing very costly for them due to which they were facing problems in promoting business activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Chamber Commerce From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Kazakh carrier flags 737 MAX purchase in boost for ..

54 seconds ago

Rupee-dollar exchange rate remains flat in interba ..

57 seconds ago

549 graduate with a promising future at NUST combi ..

26 minutes ago

2-Days workshop on ‘Youth Enterprise Development ..

31 minutes ago

UAE has the &#039;best F-16 in the world,&#039; ou ..

44 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi students selected as 2020 UAE Rh ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.