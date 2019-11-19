ICCI for reducing interest rate to single digit for reviving business activities

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that high interest was a major hurdle in the growth of business activities due to which economy was in a stagnant mode and called upon the State Bank of Pakistan to reduce the key interest rate to single digit level for reviving business activities

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry in a statement said that due to high interest rate, cost of doing business has increased manifold causing slowdown in business activities and investment.

They said that businessmen needed credit from banks to expand existing businesses and invest in new start-ups, but policy rate of 13.25 percent has made bank borrowing very costly for them due to which they were facing problems in promoting business activities.