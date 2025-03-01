ICCI Founder Group Felicitates PFUJ And RIUJ Newly Elected Members
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), led by President Nasir Qureshi and Founder Group Chairman Tariq Sadiq, visited the National Press Club Islamabad to congratulate newly elected officials of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ).
The other members of the delegation included former President Ijaz Abbasi, former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry, former Vice Presidents Abdul Rahman Siddiqui and Nasir Chaudhry, former Senior Vice President Fahad Waheed, and executive members Roheel Butt, Waseem Chaudhry, Mohsin Khalid, and others, said a press release on Saturday.
The delegation extended felicitations to PFUJ President Afzal Butt, RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk, General Secretary Asif Bashir Chaudhry, and other office-bearers.
The delegation highlighted that the success of the leadership of PFUJ and RIUJ was the victory for journalists, which definitely leads to a positive development and showed commitment to work closely with PFUJ, RIUJ, and the NPC to drive economic progress.
PFUJ President Afzal Butt emphasised the deep-rooted and respectful relationship between traders and journalists.
He recalled that when he was elected PFUJ president two years ago, the country’s economy was facing challenges, and at that time, ICCI proposed to launch a nationwide campaign to promote economic stability and also to gather the political parties on a platform to urge them to adopt a "Charter of Economy."
RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk echoed journalists' support in addressing traders' concerns and pledged to stand alongside ICCI for the betterment of the economy.
RIUJ General Secretary Asif Bashir Chaudhry expressed gratitude for ICCI’s strong and enduring ties with the journalist community.
NPC's President Azhar Jatoi praised the pivotal role of traders and ICCI in enhancing Islamabad’s status as a well-developed capital.
NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali welcomed the delegation and thanked them for their support.
She also suggested for a united approach between the business and media communities to address the challenges faced by the economy.
The meeting reinforced the commitment of both sectors to work collaboratively for the country’s economic development.
