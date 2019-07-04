(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has hailed the government for unveiling Rs.309 billion Emergency Program for the development of agriculture sector as it would improve agricultural productivity, reduce dependence on imports of agro products, improve living standards of farmers, reduce poverty and unemployment from rural areas and pave way for the sustainable economic development of the country.Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, RafatFarid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that last year, Pakistan spent $4 billion on the import of agricultural products, which showed that agriculture needed more focus of the government to make Pakistan a self-sufficient country in agricultural products.

They said that Pakistan has great potential to improve productivity of wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane and oil seeds by utilizing latest technology and methods. They said that improved agricultural productivity would help the country to meet the needs of its people and also earn significant foreign exchange by promoting exports of agro products.

They urged that government should use this program to achieve these goals.Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that under Agricultural Emergency Program, Federal government in cooperation with provincial governments should take special measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply, water conservation and pest management for agriculture sector.

He said it will reduce production cost and improve per acre yield of agriculture sector.