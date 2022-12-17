UrduPoint.com

ICCI Holds Quran Khawani For Its Former President Munawar Mughal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ICCI holds Quran Khawani for its former president Munawar Mughal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday organized Quran Khawani for its former president and renowned business leader Munawar Mughal (late) on the occasion of his 8th death anniversary.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Executive Committee Members, former presidents Abdul Rauf Alam, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Baser Daud, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Ajmal Baloch, Khalid Chaudhry, Nisar Mirza, and a large number of the business community participated in the Quran Khawani.

Khursheed Ahmed Qadri offered Dua for the Esaal-e-Sawab of Munawar Mughal (late).

Munawar Mughal (late) died on 20th December 2014 due to cardiac arrest. He was one of the founding members of ICCI. He served twice as the president of ICCI and was also elected as vice president of FPCCI. During his life, he rendered great services to the business community and was a very popular business leader of traders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Khursheed Ahmed Died Chamber December Sunday Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

16 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

17 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

17 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.