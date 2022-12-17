ICCI holds Quran Khawani for its former president Munawar Mughal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday organized Quran Khawani for its former president and renowned business leader Munawar Mughal (late) on the occasion of his 8th death anniversary.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Executive Committee Members, former presidents Abdul Rauf Alam, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Baser Daud, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Ajmal Baloch, Khalid Chaudhry, Nisar Mirza, and a large number of the business community participated in the Quran Khawani.

Khursheed Ahmed Qadri offered Dua for the Esaal-e-Sawab of Munawar Mughal (late).

Munawar Mughal (late) died on 20th December 2014 due to cardiac arrest. He was one of the founding members of ICCI. He served twice as the president of ICCI and was also elected as vice president of FPCCI. During his life, he rendered great services to the business community and was a very popular business leader of traders.