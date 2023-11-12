Open Menu

ICCI, MCI Collaborate To Enhance Islamabad's Business Environment

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) As part of an ongoing effort to enhance the business environment in Islamabad, a collaborative meeting was held between the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), led by Chief Officer Rana Waqas Anwar.

The meeting, held at the invitation of ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, brought together key stakeholders from both organizations to discuss pressing concerns and explore potential solutions.

During the meeting, a comprehensive range of issues affecting the business community was addressed, including cleanliness of commercial centers, provision of facilities, and overall infrastructure development. Recognizing the vital role of MCI in addressing these challenges, the ICCI expressed its readiness to collaborate on various projects to improve the business landscape of Islamabad.

In response, Chief Officer Waqas Anwar reaffirmed MCI's commitment to prioritizing the needs of the business community and pledged to take swift action in addressing the concerns raised during the meeting.

He also acknowledged the significance of the private sector's contribution to Islamabad's economic growth and reiterated MCI's dedication to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of cooperation between the ICCI and MCI, signaling a positive step forward in addressing the challenges faced by Islamabad's business community. Both the parties ICCI and MCI have expressed their commitment to working together to enhance the city's business environment and foster economic growth.

