ICCI President nominated as honorary business adviser of FOSPAH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment Kashmala Khan Wednesday nominated Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir as honorary business adviser of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH).

A delegation of ICCI visited FOSPAH here.

President ICCI Shakeel Munir, Senior Vice President ICCI Jamshed Akhter Sheikh, Vice President ICCI Muhammad Faheem Khan, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, President Islamabad Industrial Association Tariq Sadiq, Secretary General US-Pakistan International Chamber Malik Sohail Hussain, Former President ICCI Khalid Javed, Former President ICCI Mian Akram Fareed, Former President ICCI Zafer Bakhtawari, Former President ICCI Mohammad Ijaz Abbasi and Others were included in the delegation.

Kashmala Khan nominated the ICCI president as honorary business adviser in FOSPAH to enhance cooperation with the private sector for providing a safer and secure environment to women at the chambers all over the country.

The ombudsman further said that the better protection of women at workplaces would improve productivity of organizations and bring prosperity to their personal lives.

She urged all the organizations to ensure safe workplaces for women to capitalize on their true potential for national productivity.

She said that it was mandatory for all public and private sector organizations to form internal inquiry committees to deal with harassment cases and display code of conduct at conspicuous places in the organizations.

She cautioned that non-compliance organizations would face fines.

Kashmala Khan urged the women to raise their voice against harassment and file online complaints with FOSPAH for speedy justice.

She said FOSPAH was also empowered under the "Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act 2020" to protect and secure the rights of ownership of women in the property (inherited or owned).

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir lauded the role of Kashmala Khan to make the workplaces safer and conducive for women.

He said that women were almost half of our total population, but only 25 percent were in the workplace due to which the country could not realize its full economic potential.