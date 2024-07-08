ICCI to host Sports Economy Seminar in collaboration with PSB

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Monday pledged full cooperation with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and announced plans to host a seminar on 'Sports Economy' in the near future, aimed at fostering growth and development in the sports industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Monday pledged full cooperation with the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and announced plans to host a seminar on 'Sports Economy' in the near future, aimed at fostering growth and development in the sports industry.

He emphasized the necessity of developing a comprehensive sports policy to address the country's ongoing decline in sports.

The president said while meeting with Shahid islam, Deputy Director General (Technical) of the Pakistan Sports Board, who recently visited the ICCI, said a news release.

Ahsan Bakhtawari highlighted the sports industry's significant role in the economic development of many countries, urging the government to strengthen this sector for improved economic growth.

He reminisced about the times when Pakistan excelled in sports like squash and hockey but pointed out that the country has lost its prominence in these fields due to continuous neglect.

He noted the lack of attention to sports activities at the grassroots level in schools and colleges as a major contributing factor.

To address this concerning trend, Bakhtawari stressed that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) must explore employment opportunities for athletes in various departments, promote sponsorships for sports activities, and encourage sports-based admissions in educational institutions.

Bakhtawari assured the PSB that the ICCI would cooperate fully and announced plans to organize a seminar on 'Sports Economy' shortly.

This seminar aims to bring together all stakeholders to discuss and recommend actionable strategies for the growth of sports in the country. Additionally, he mentioned that the ICCI has established a Sports Committee to promote sports activities and called for PSB's support in organizing various sports events at its facilities.

He also suggested that both organizations consider hosting a major event to promote sports and business activities.

In response, Shahid Islam, DDG of the Pakistan Sports Board, pledged his full support to the ICCI for the 'Sports Economy' seminar. He also mentioned that an ICCI Display Centre at the Pakistan Sports Board would significantly boost the export of sports products through exhibitions.

The meeting was also attended by former President FPCCI Zubair Ahmed Malik, former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry, Imtiaz Abbasi, Irfan Chaudhry, Chaudhry Nasir Mehmood, Zafar Iqbal Gujjar, and Shahid Abbasi.