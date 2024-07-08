ICCI To Host Sports Economy Seminar In Collaboration With PSB
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 10:32 PM
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Monday pledged full cooperation with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and announced plans to host a seminar on 'Sports Economy' in the near future, aimed at fostering growth and development in the sports industry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Monday pledged full cooperation with the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and announced plans to host a seminar on 'Sports Economy' in the near future, aimed at fostering growth and development in the sports industry.
He emphasized the necessity of developing a comprehensive sports policy to address the country's ongoing decline in sports.
The president said while meeting with Shahid islam, Deputy Director General (Technical) of the Pakistan Sports Board, who recently visited the ICCI, said a news release.
Ahsan Bakhtawari highlighted the sports industry's significant role in the economic development of many countries, urging the government to strengthen this sector for improved economic growth.
He reminisced about the times when Pakistan excelled in sports like squash and hockey but pointed out that the country has lost its prominence in these fields due to continuous neglect.
He noted the lack of attention to sports activities at the grassroots level in schools and colleges as a major contributing factor.
To address this concerning trend, Bakhtawari stressed that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) must explore employment opportunities for athletes in various departments, promote sponsorships for sports activities, and encourage sports-based admissions in educational institutions.
Bakhtawari assured the PSB that the ICCI would cooperate fully and announced plans to organize a seminar on 'Sports Economy' shortly.
This seminar aims to bring together all stakeholders to discuss and recommend actionable strategies for the growth of sports in the country. Additionally, he mentioned that the ICCI has established a Sports Committee to promote sports activities and called for PSB's support in organizing various sports events at its facilities.
He also suggested that both organizations consider hosting a major event to promote sports and business activities.
In response, Shahid Islam, DDG of the Pakistan Sports Board, pledged his full support to the ICCI for the 'Sports Economy' seminar. He also mentioned that an ICCI Display Centre at the Pakistan Sports Board would significantly boost the export of sports products through exhibitions.
The meeting was also attended by former President FPCCI Zubair Ahmed Malik, former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry, Imtiaz Abbasi, Irfan Chaudhry, Chaudhry Nasir Mehmood, Zafar Iqbal Gujjar, and Shahid Abbasi.
Recent Stories
European stocks drop after French election
Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM
7 sui gas connections disconnected
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor
BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz
AJK President, PM pay tributes to Burhani Wani on his 8th Martyrdom anniversary
28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues: Leghari2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM2 minutes ago
-
7 sui gas connections disconnected3 minutes ago
-
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha5 minutes ago
-
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor5 minutes ago
-
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz5 minutes ago
-
28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sha ..9 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attends prayer ceremony at FGH Church47 seconds ago
-
PIA terms Manager's arrest at Bahrain Airport, an act of misunderstanding49 seconds ago
-
8 arrested for overpricing essential items50 seconds ago
-
VC GCU attends US Independence day event44 minutes ago