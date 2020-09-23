UrduPoint.com
ICCI,CDA, MCI To Plant 100,000 Orchard Flower Trees In January

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) would plant 100,000 orchard flower trees in January in collaboration with Deputy Commissioner Office Islamabad, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Talking to APP,an official of ICCI said this drive would help in improving the environment of the Federal capital and assured that ICT Administration would provide all possible support to make this drive successful.

He said that the present government has set a target of planting 10 billion trees in the country during five years and said that Go Green Islamabad campaign was launched to support this mission.

Adding that local markets, schools and other organizations would also be engaged in this drive so that with combined efforts, Islamabad could be made green and beautiful.

ICCI was the first Chamber that has come forward to support the initiative of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan by launching 'Go Green Islamabad' campaign,he added.

