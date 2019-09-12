UrduPoint.com
ICCI's Secretary General To Visit FPCCI On Sept. 12

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:40 PM

ICCI's Secretary General to visit FPCCI on Sept. 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary General of Islamic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)'s Yousef Hasan Khalawi will visit Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday to discus trade and industry related issues.

He will meet FPCCI bearers and Executive Committee members and the programme will start 4:00 pm, said a FPCCI press release on Thursday.

During the meeting, the arrangements of the forthcoming ICCI board of directors meeting will be finalized, besides arrangements for Investment Bridge, a sideline event scheduled to be held on November 16 and 17, 2019 at Karachi. It will provide opportunity to the members of ICCI and get first-hand knowledge of investment opportunities available in Pakistan and Islamic world.

The BODs meeting of ICCI is being held after 25 years in Pakistan providing opportunities to present Pakistan – an investment hub of Middle-Eastern and European countries and Central Asian States.

ICCI Board of Director consists of 19 members including Pakistan, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Niger, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Uganda, Jordan and Mali.

The financial committee's meeting of ICCI will also be held a day before the BoD meeting. At present the presidentship of ICCI rests with the Saudi Arabia while the Vice Presidents are from Turkey and Egypt.

