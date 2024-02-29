Open Menu

ICCPO Ensures Comprehensive PSL Traffic Management In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said on Thursday that the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) will ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament as well as road use.

In this regard, a meeting was held at Traffic Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad to deliberate on traffic management strategies during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The meeting was attended by all zonal DSPs, moharrars, and other officials.

The main objective of the meeting was to guarantee uninterrupted traffic flow throughout the event and review possible measures to facilitate travel and effectively assist citizens.

During the meeting, special instructions were issued to the zonal DSPs aimed at increasing the effectiveness of legal actions against those who violate traffic rules.

Zonal in-charges were tasked with spearheading these efforts, with a firm commitment to take strict administrative action against any instances of negligence or maladministration found within their jurisdiction.

