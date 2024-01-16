Open Menu

ICCPO Holds Meeting With Foreign Diplomats And Regional Security Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan held meetings with foreign diplomats and regional security officers of embassies at Diplomatic Enclave, a public relations officer said.

He said that the CPO Security Division, SSP Security Division and officials from other law enforcement departments were also present during the occasion.

During the meeting, the ICCPO wished a Happy New Year to the meeting participants and briefed the foreign diplomats and embassies regional security officers about the steps taken by Islamabad Capital Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements around the diplomatic enclave.

This meeting was arranged every year. Emphasizing the utmost priority of ensuring the security of foreign missions, embassies, and offices, ICCPO highlighted the continuous enhancement of security measures at the diplomatic enclave through modern technology.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that, as part of these efforts the protective barrier of the diplomatic enclave is reconstructed, while modern cameras equipped with advanced technology are being installed along the internal and external roads, perimeter walls, and surrounding routes.

Effective measures are being taken for the surveillance and monitoring of vehicles, motorcyclists, and pedestrians, with increased emphasis on mobile and foot patrols within the diplomatic enclave, he added.

He further said that the deployment of mobile applications and a panic alert system has been created for prompt response in case of any untoward incidents. Additionally, a WhatsApp group has been operational to facilitate better communication among stakeholders.

During the meeting, participants raised questions regarding the current challenges within the diplomatic enclave, to which ICCPO provided directives to the officers for prompt resolution.

