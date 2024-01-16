ICCPO Holds Meeting With Foreign Diplomats And Regional Security Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan held meetings with foreign diplomats and regional security officers of embassies at Diplomatic Enclave, a public relations officer said.
He said that the CPO Security Division, SSP Security Division and officials from other law enforcement departments were also present during the occasion.
During the meeting, the ICCPO wished a Happy New Year to the meeting participants and briefed the foreign diplomats and embassies regional security officers about the steps taken by Islamabad Capital Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements around the diplomatic enclave.
This meeting was arranged every year. Emphasizing the utmost priority of ensuring the security of foreign missions, embassies, and offices, ICCPO highlighted the continuous enhancement of security measures at the diplomatic enclave through modern technology.
ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that, as part of these efforts the protective barrier of the diplomatic enclave is reconstructed, while modern cameras equipped with advanced technology are being installed along the internal and external roads, perimeter walls, and surrounding routes.
Effective measures are being taken for the surveillance and monitoring of vehicles, motorcyclists, and pedestrians, with increased emphasis on mobile and foot patrols within the diplomatic enclave, he added.
He further said that the deployment of mobile applications and a panic alert system has been created for prompt response in case of any untoward incidents. Additionally, a WhatsApp group has been operational to facilitate better communication among stakeholders.
During the meeting, participants raised questions regarding the current challenges within the diplomatic enclave, to which ICCPO provided directives to the officers for prompt resolution.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Healthcare activists urge immediate implementation of Tobacco Health Levy in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
149 fertilizer dealers arrested for overcharging in two weeks21 minutes ago
-
President for scientific based knowledge sharing tendency to benefit entire humanity21 minutes ago
-
Tarnol, homicide unit police teams arrested accused involved in murder case21 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival31 minutes ago
-
KP becomes first province imposing ban on sale of e-cigarettes to minors, near educational instituti ..41 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against outlaws: weopen, hashish recovered41 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital going on in full swing41 minutes ago
-
Cold & Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh51 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers booked51 minutes ago
-
Countries touch zenith of development by empowering LG system: Solangi1 hour ago
-
Seven illegal gas refillers held1 hour ago