ICCPO Holds Online Khuli Katcheri
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 07:47 PM
Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday hold an online khuli katcheri to give the residents direct access to the police high ups to solve their issues on priority basis
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday hold an online khuli katcheri to give the residents direct access to the police high ups to solve their issues on priority basis.
A police spokesman said that the ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan responded to the public queries via phone calls from 03:30 pm to 05:30 pm. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan listened to the problems of the callers and directed the concerned officers for their immediate solution.
The ICCPO said that the security plan regarding the upcoming election was finalized. Administrative and security measures are also being implemented regarding Election 2024.
Legal actions against illegal foreigners will continue during the election.
Moreover, action will be taken against those who vote on fake ID cards. 10,000 officers and officials of the Islamabad Capital Police and other law enforcement agencies will perform security duties during the poll.
ICCPO said that no laxity will be tolerated on the display of arms, protest, aerial firing, or disturbance of public order before, during and after the elections.
He further said that to maintain peace and tranquility during the election in the Federal capital was the top priority of the Islamabad Capital Police. Citizens are requested to report any unusual activity on "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" app, he added.
Recent Stories
Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers
PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progre ..
IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls
Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..
Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief
PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases
Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen
Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail
Meeting reviews preparation for general elections
Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed
Fuming French farmers pile pressure on Paris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers18 minutes ago
-
PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progress: Special Secretar ..18 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls18 minutes ago
-
Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr Saqib Aziz23 minutes ago
-
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief23 minutes ago
-
PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen18 minutes ago
-
Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail18 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews preparation for general elections18 minutes ago
-
536 candidates to contest for 41 seats in Malakand Division17 minutes ago
-
Police conduct flag march for General Elections security17 minutes ago
-
ATC remands PTI leader in police custody17 minutes ago